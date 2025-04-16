1,325 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 80.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $212.39 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $394.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

