1,579 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Verisail Partners LLC

Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Verisail Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

