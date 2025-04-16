1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 339,177 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,177 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,833,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 82,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

