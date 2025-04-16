1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,865 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

