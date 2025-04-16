1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 47,914 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 192,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

