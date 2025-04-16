1607 Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 61.4% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 179,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

