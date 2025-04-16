1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,704 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,944,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,340,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 52,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEO opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,173.20. This trade represents a 8.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

