1607 Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,909,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,756 shares during the quarter. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund accounts for 1.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEQ. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 201,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 165,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 72,496 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

JEQ opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

