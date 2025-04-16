18,625 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

