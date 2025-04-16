18,807 Shares in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Acquired by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,016,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 707,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 175,789 shares during the period. Finally, Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,690,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.