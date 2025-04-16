18,818 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE TTC opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

