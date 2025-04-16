2,027 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $130.80. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

