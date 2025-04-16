2,330 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,485.98. The trade was a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,096.25. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,998,719. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

