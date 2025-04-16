2,357 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Twilio by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.95, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

