24,746 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.63.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

