2,669 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 179,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

