280,455 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 280,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.23.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

