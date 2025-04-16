389,137 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 389,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Kyndryl by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

