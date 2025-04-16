490,206 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 490,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Capri by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

