4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,020 ($39.97) and last traded at GBX 3,045 ($40.30), with a volume of 52509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,165 ($41.89).

4imprint Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,417.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,884.48.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

