536 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,364,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $557.91 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $653.75 and a 200 day moving average of $748.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

