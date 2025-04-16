541,915 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Textron by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $4,129,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.09.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

