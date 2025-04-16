6,942 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

