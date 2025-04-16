7,148 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,730,000 after acquiring an additional 976,823 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after acquiring an additional 844,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.