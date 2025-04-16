761 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $759,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $578.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

