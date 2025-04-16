79,803 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 79,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

