815 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Hubbell by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.1 %

HUBB opened at $346.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.74 and its 200-day moving average is $410.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

