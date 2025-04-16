Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.21. 4,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

