Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 469.6% in March

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 469.6% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Accor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. Accor has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $10.61.
Accor Company Profile
