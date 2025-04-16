Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 469.6% in March

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 469.6% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. Accor has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

