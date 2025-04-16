Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 122,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aclarion Stock Performance

ACON opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $6,241.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.75.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

