Acorns Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $46,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

