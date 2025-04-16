Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adacel Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Adacel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.61.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
