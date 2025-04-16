Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adacel Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Adacel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

