Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.84. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

