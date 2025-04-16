adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADDYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas stock opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in adidas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

