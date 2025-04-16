Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.37 and last traded at $96.17. Approximately 14,934,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 43,360,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.