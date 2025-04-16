Advent Capital Management DE Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273,078 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $466,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $176.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.27.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

