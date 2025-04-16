Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62), Zacks reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $67.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $61,444.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,757,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,140,405.04. This represents a 0.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 148,123 shares of company stock worth $714,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADVM

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.