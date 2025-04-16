Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

