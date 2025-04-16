Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

