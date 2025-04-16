Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 716 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

