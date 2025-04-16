Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,479 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,414,831.47. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,944 shares of company stock worth $56,944,064. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.