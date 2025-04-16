Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

