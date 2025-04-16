Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 6,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

