Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

