Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $337.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.49. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

