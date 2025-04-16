Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 172.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

