Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 878 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $429,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,593,000 after buying an additional 679,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $47,763,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

