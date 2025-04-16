Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 3.6 %

BATS PNOV opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $657.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

