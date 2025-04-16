Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 2,562 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

