Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

